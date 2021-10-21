Advertisement

Woman accused of threatening judge over ballot review suit

Jail cell
Jail cell(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP/WYMT) - A Kentucky woman is accused of threatening a Georgia judge and his family after he dismissed a lawsuit that sought to review absentee ballots from the 2020 election to see if any were fraudulent.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Erin Northup is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail with the judicial assistant to Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero.

Amero last week dismissed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Fulton County during last year’s election and sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots.

Northup is charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony.

She was arrested by police in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

