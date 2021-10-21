Windstream fiber internet comes to Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Somerset can look forward to faster internet in the near future.

Soon, 8,415 locations in the Somerset area will have access to dedicated Kinetic Windstream fiber internet.

“It’s very exciting. The community is going to be able to work from home and play at home,” said Stephanie Bell, Vice President of Government Affairs, Windstream.

The new internet access will allow the area potential growth for several businesses. Studies have shown that the introduction of fiber internet can increase property values up to 5%.

The FCC has given $1.5 million to Windstream to give broadband to 766 homes in the rural parts of Pulaski County.

