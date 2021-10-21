Advertisement

West Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.6% in September

WorkForce West Virginia says it’s the lowest rate since August 2008.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6 in September.

Total unemployment grew 1,200 over the month. The number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,100 to 36,000.

The seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate fell a percentage point to 3.2 percent, the lowest rate on record for the state.

West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy analyst Sean O’Leary says the continued drop is due in large part to workers leaving the labor force rather than finding employment. He says the falling rate is tied to the state’s declining population.

