UK announces indefinite suspension of fraternity activities

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the suspension of activities of new members of Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters indefinitely.

The President, Eli Capilouto and Vice President for Student Success Kirsten Turner sent a message to Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) students explaining the decision.

They said the efforts are in the interest of the safety and health of the school’s students.

Here are the two changes that were announced in the message:

  • Suspending activities of new members of Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters indefinitely.
  • Requiring new training for all IFC chapter members focusing on bystander intervention, and an additional course around hazing prevention and university expectations.

Officials said these are just the first steps, but they are important in communicating their concern to the students.

President Capilouto said he and officials will keep students updated with any changes and the ongoing investigations.

These changes follow the death of a UK fraternity member from alcohol poisoning earlier this week.

