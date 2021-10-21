Sheriff: Two arrested in Knox County for meth trafficking, street value more than $14,000

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County pair was arrested Wednesday on meth trafficking charges.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department were searching for 25-year-old Tyler L. Bright, who was wanted on an indictment warrant for drug trafficking.

The search led them to a home on Mary Payne Lane in the Boone Heights community. When deputies arrived, the only person inside was 25-year-old Kibra Bright.

Tyler was found a short time later hiding in a building located on the property.

After searching with a Laurel County K9 officer, a large amount of suspected meth and cash were found.

The suspected meth has a street value of more than $14,000.

Both Tyler and Kibra Bright were arrested and lodged in the Knox County Jail.

Both were charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.

