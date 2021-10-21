Advertisement

Sheriff: Two arrested in Knox County for meth trafficking, street value more than $14,000

Knox County Drug Arrest
Knox County Drug Arrest(Knox County Sheriff Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County pair was arrested Wednesday on meth trafficking charges.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department were searching for 25-year-old Tyler L. Bright, who was wanted on an indictment warrant for drug trafficking.

The search led them to a home on Mary Payne Lane in the Boone Heights community. When deputies arrived, the only person inside was 25-year-old Kibra Bright.

Tyler was found a short time later hiding in a building located on the property.

After searching with a Laurel County K9 officer, a large amount of suspected meth and cash were found.

The suspected meth has a street value of more than $14,000.

Both Tyler and Kibra Bright were arrested and lodged in the Knox County Jail.

Both were charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment

Latest News

Lexington doctor warns about dangers of excessive drinking
Sheriff: Man wanted for March shooting arrested - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Man wanted for March shooting arrested - 11:00 p.m.
'It's just unbelievable': London native working to achieve Olympic dreams - 11:00 p.m.
'It's just unbelievable': London native working to achieve Olympic dreams - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky set to participate in national earthquake drill