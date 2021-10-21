Advertisement

Sheriff: Man wanted for March shooting arrested

Ernest L. Goforth was arrested early Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021.
Ernest L. Goforth was arrested early Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a London man Wednesday wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a man in March 2021.

In March 2021, deputies say 50-year-old Ernest L. Goforth and 58-year-old Denver Napier got into a fight with another man just off of Fisherman’s Cove Road that ended with the man shot in the arm. Napier was arrested at the time, but Goforth ran away.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department were able to get information on Goforth’s location and just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday found him at a house off Hawk Ridge Road on R Shell Circle. He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

He was also served with an indictment warrant for first-degree assault, and is considered a persistent felony offender.

Goforth was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

