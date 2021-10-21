Advertisement

Sen. Paul to introduce bill that would offer another way to pay for college

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Rand Paul says he’ll be introducing a new bill that could be an alternative to calls for free college tuition.

Making college affordable is one of a number of issues that are being debated on Capitol Hill. There are calls for free higher education coming from more progressive members of Congress.

In response, Senator Paul is suggesting a different approach that would make college tax deductible.

Senator Paul spoke with WKYT’s Jim Stratman Thursday morning as he prepares to introduce the Tax-Free Education Act.

“You know, education has become so expensive over the last couple of decades. Over the last decade the price of college has doubled. So, a lot of people are stuck with loans some with as much as $100,000. Some who have graduate degrees have $200,000 and it’s taking forever to pay them off,” Sen. Paul said. “The way I look at college is it’s a work expense. People go to college because they believed it was necessary to get a job, and it often is. So, I think it should be tax deductible.”

Senator Paul says the Tax-Free Education Act would allow Americans to get a tax deduction for the student loans that they take out to pay for higher education.

He says creating a tax deduction will do two things: make an environment where colleges don’t have to cut costs, and make sure that college students move into the work force following their collegiate career.

“If the government gives more money to colleges it just simply causes the price of college to go up. In this case we’re not giving you the money, you’re getting to deduct the money at a later date, but you still owe your $100,000 to college,” Sen. Paul said. “The problem with free is there’s no guarantee that you’ll actually work. If it’s a tax deduction you don’t get it unless you work. You have to have actually earn a salary in order to earn a deduction.”

Senator Paul says he expects to introduce this new bill in the next couple of days.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment
How to save money on your heating bill this fall and winter

Latest News

FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a...
FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach
Caudill Corn food truck
Letcher County food truck offers gourmet popcorn
FILE — In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
NYC jury hears closing arguments in Giuliani associate’s fraud trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the vote on Steve Bannon's contempt charges is an...
Pelosi on Bannon contempt vote: Checks and balances important
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Former Minneapolis officer gets nearly 5 years in killing of 911 caller