Advertisement

Schools work to combat student mental health issues

(WAFB)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County School system put counselors at every school in the county to help students struggling with mental health issues.

Officials said they know children have a lot on their mind, and they could be struggling with depression, anxiety or several other unknown mental battles.

“If a student is suffering from any type of mental health issues then they’re probably also going to suffer academically,” said Kayla McKinney, a counselor at Adams Middle School. “I think that’s the number one thing we really have to worry about and we really have to help our students to get to a good place mentally.”

She said the pandemic seems to have made some mental health issues more prominent, but students have struggled with those things even before COVID-19.

McKinney also said that students have unique issues, and people of all ages have been affected during the pandemic.

“It brought a light a lot of those issues,” she said. “I definitely think it has increased the mental health issues, but who hasn’t been affected in that way because of it?”

McKinney encouraged students to reach out to a counselor or trusted adult if they need help.

“It’s okay to reach out,” she said. “It’s okay because guess what? Adults have these feelings too, not just children.”

McKinney, along with other health professionals, want students to know they are not alone in their problems.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting
Person hit, flown to hospital
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment

Latest News

Image of COVID-19
The positivity rate continues to decrease in the latest COVID-19 update
Kentucky Talent Hub Main Page
Kentucky Talent Hub replaces ‘Who’s Hiring’ campaign
October 21 is Purple Thursday in Lexington. The day helps raise awareness against domestic...
Lexington turns purple to raise domestic violence awareness
High speed fiber internet coming to Somerset
Windstream fiber internet comes to Somerset