Schools work to combat student mental health issues

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County School system put counselors at every school in the county to help students struggling with mental health issues.

Officials said they know children have a lot on their mind, and they could be struggling with depression, anxiety or several other unknown mental battles.

“If a student is suffering from any type of mental health issues then they’re probably also going to suffer academically,” said Kayla McKinney, a counselor at Adams Middle School. “I think that’s the number one thing we really have to worry about and we really have to help our students to get to a good place mentally.”

She said the pandemic seems to have made some mental health issues more prominent, but students have struggled with those things even before COVID-19.

McKinney also said that students have unique issues, and people of all ages have been affected during the pandemic.

“It brought a light a lot of those issues,” she said. “I definitely think it has increased the mental health issues, but who hasn’t been affected in that way because of it?”

McKinney encouraged students to reach out to a counselor or trusted adult if they need help.

“It’s okay to reach out,” she said. “It’s okay because guess what? Adults have these feelings too, not just children.”

McKinney, along with other health professionals, want students to know they are not alone in their problems.

