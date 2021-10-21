Scattered storms lead into cool finish to the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered thunderstorms moving through this evening will introduce a chilly feel to the region as we close out the work week. At least it will be short-lived!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re still watching a cold front work through the mountains going through the evening and overnight hours. Just ahead of it, we’ll see a line of showers with some embedded thunderstorms work through the region. Much of the area is in a one-out-of-five Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening. This isn’t a large threat, but we could see a stray strong wind gust or two. As the front moves through, we’ll keep things mostly cloudy through the nighttime hours with lows falling into the upper 40s.

Clouds hang tough into Friday. That, combined with cooler air filtering in behind the front, will keep things below average for the afternoon hours. Some places may struggle to get out of the upper 50s for daytime highs! Outside of a stray shower in the northern part of our area, most of us stay dry. You’ll definitely need the coat if you’re headed out to high school football as we’ll be on our way through the 50s to an overnight low in the upper 40s.

The Weekend and Beyond

The pick of the weekend comes on our day in between weather systems. We’ve got partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies working in for Saturday, helping boost our temperatures into the middle and upper 60s! Overnight still looks a bit chilly, though, with lows falling back to near 50° as skies turn partly cloudy.

We’re back up into the low 70s for Sunday and Monday as another system sets its sights on the mountains. We could see showers pop-up as soon as Sunday afternoon, with the main chance of rain moving in for Monday afternoon. Showers eventually start to taper off Monday night and into Tuesday, but the pattern looks to remain unsettled through much of next week as highs stay in the low 70s.

