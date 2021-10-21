Rain chances return, temperatures take a tumble

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Get your rain gear back out. You will likely need it later this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

We will start your Thursday on a dry and potentially foggy note before clouds roll into our region with an approaching cold front. That front will bring the chances for showers and storms, with some of those potentially being on the stronger side. Stay weather aware this afternoon and early this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and small hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Thursday. (WYMT)

The good news is that this system is a fairly fast mover, so it should be in and out pretty quick, which means our storm chances die down the deeper into the night we get. The bad news is that temps crash behind the front. Most of us will end up in the upper 40s by Friday morning. The rain chances should start to wrap up early in the overnight hours.

Extended Forecast

While I think Friday stays dry for the most part, I can’t rule out a stray shower at times. I also think we stay mainly cloudy for much of the day. If we do, that will keep our temperatures below the 60-degree mark. If we somehow happen to clear out before it gets dark, we may make it to 60. Regardless, it’s going to be much cooler to wrap up the work and school week. Lows Friday night will drop into the mid to upper 40s, depending on how fast the skies clear.

The first half of the weekend looks great. After a few morning clouds, Saturday looks sunny and mild with highs climbing back into the mid-60s. We’ll get even warmer on Sunday, as temperatures head back into the low 70s for highs. Unfortunately, rain chances also return to the forecast, especially late.

