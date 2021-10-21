Advertisement

The positivity rate continues to decrease in the latest COVID-19 update

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 21, 2021
(WYMT) - In his report, the Governor announced 1,796 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the case total to 732,518.

490 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,092 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 328 people remain in the ICU, with 199 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 6.53%.

The Governor also announced 53 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 9,530.

64 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Cumberland County leads the state with an incidence rate of 90.7 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

