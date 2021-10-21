Person hit, flown to hospital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man was hit Thursday morning on North Highway 3 in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers said it happened around 7:22 a.m.

A dispatcher said a truck hit the man. The victim was flown to the hospital for medical attention.

The road was closed for a short time, but is back open to traffic.

There is no word on the man’s condition or his identity.

