Advertisement

Person hit, flown to hospital

(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man was hit Thursday morning on North Highway 3 in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers said it happened around 7:22 a.m.

A dispatcher said a truck hit the man. The victim was flown to the hospital for medical attention.

The road was closed for a short time, but is back open to traffic.

There is no word on the man’s condition or his identity.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment
Copperhead snake at Zoo Knoxville
Copperheads: How to avoid them before they go to their dens

Latest News

Annual event to help feed families in need planned for early November
WYMT Regular Rain
Rain chances return, temperatures take a tumble
Lexington doctor warns about dangers of excessive drinking
Sheriff: Man wanted for March shooting arrested - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Man wanted for March shooting arrested - 11:00 p.m.