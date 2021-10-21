Person hit, flown to hospital
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man was hit Thursday morning on North Highway 3 in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County 911 dispatchers said it happened around 7:22 a.m.
A dispatcher said a truck hit the man. The victim was flown to the hospital for medical attention.
The road was closed for a short time, but is back open to traffic.
There is no word on the man’s condition or his identity.
