Advertisement

Money, guns and ‘Gray Death’ found inside Mingo County home

Drugs, money and guns were recovered from a home in Mingo County and two men were arrested...
Drugs, money and guns were recovered from a home in Mingo County and two men were arrested Wednesday, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drugs, money and guns were recovered from a home in Mingo County and two men were arrested Wednesday, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the seizure was the result of a lengthy investigation.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in plain view throughout the residence, officials say.

Approximately 1.6 pounds of crystal meth, over $12,000 in cash, digital scales and 30 grams of meth and fentanyl mix commonly known as Gray Death were collected.

Warrants were issued by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and US 119 Drug Task Force for two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Paul “Paul Cat” Thomasson, of Delbarton, West Virginia was arrested.

Additional charges against Thomasson include possession with intent to deliver meth and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver.

Stephen Andrew Thomasson was also arrested at the scene for possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy to deliver.

Drugs, money and guns were recovered from a home in Mingo County and two men were arrested...
Drugs, money and guns were recovered from a home in Mingo County and two men were arrested Wednesday, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment
How to save money on your heating bill this fall and winter

Latest News

Caudill Corn food truck
Letcher County food truck offers gourmet popcorn
The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center kicked off the third year of the Bus to Business Program...
Bus to business: Setting up students, employers for success
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘Not only are we bouncing back, we have bounced back’: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
UK announces indefinite suspension of fraternity activities