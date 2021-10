LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - On Thursday, the Associated Press named University of Kentucky head football coach, Mark Stoops the mid-season Coach of the year.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops headline The Associated Press SEC midseason awards.



More midseason picks from AP writers covering the conference >> https://t.co/5T5tWqGiln pic.twitter.com/zvG6pqQsmc — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 20, 2021

Thanks to UK’s 6-0 start to the year, Stoops was recognized as “Coach of the First Half” by AP writers.

Stoops got the most votes, beating Georgia and Ole Miss’s head coaches.

