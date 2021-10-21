Advertisement

Levitt Amp Music Series ends in Whitesburg

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After several rescheduled shows, the Levitt Amp Music Series has reached its end.

The event series was originally scheduled to end on September 23, but was lengthened due to COVID-19 forcing the change of multiple dates.

Three of the ten shows were rescheduled, but the Event Coordinator, Steve Ruth, said the turnout for the series has still been good.

“At this point, we had a couple of shows that had a really high turnout,” said Ruth. “One show with over one-thousand folks turned out and then we had one show with only about three hundred. So, we’ve averaged four to five-hundred.”

