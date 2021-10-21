Advertisement

Letcher County food truck offers gourmet popcorn

Caudill Corn food truck
Caudill Corn food truck(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Letcher County have a new food truck for some unique food options.

Chris Caudill, the owner of Caudill Corn Gourmet Popcorn, recently upgraded from a tent to a food truck and hopes the company will continue to grow.

He said he has been offering the popcorn for almost five years.

Caudill plans to use the company’s growing popularity to help out with fundraisers and community events.

He said he is thankful for the support he has gotten so far, and he hopes to eventually move Caudill Corn to a storefront location in the future.

You can hear more from Caudill about the business on WYMT Mountain News this evening.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment
How to save money on your heating bill this fall and winter

Latest News

The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center kicked off the third year of the Bus to Business Program...
Bus to business: Setting up students, employers for success
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘Not only are we bouncing back, we have bounced back’: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
UK announces indefinite suspension of fraternity activities
Drugs, money and guns were recovered from a home in Mingo County and two men were arrested...
Money, guns and ‘Gray Death’ found inside Mingo County home