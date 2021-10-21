Letcher County food truck offers gourmet popcorn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Letcher County have a new food truck for some unique food options.

Chris Caudill, the owner of Caudill Corn Gourmet Popcorn, recently upgraded from a tent to a food truck and hopes the company will continue to grow.

He said he has been offering the popcorn for almost five years.

Caudill plans to use the company’s growing popularity to help out with fundraisers and community events.

He said he is thankful for the support he has gotten so far, and he hopes to eventually move Caudill Corn to a storefront location in the future.

You can hear more from Caudill about the business on WYMT Mountain News this evening.

