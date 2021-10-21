Kentucky set to participate in national earthquake drill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced that Thursday, October 21 to be International ShakeOut Day in Kentucky, according to a release from Kentucky Emergency Management.

It is on this day that people around the state, around the country, and around the world practice earthquake safety procedures.

The drill is scheduled to occur on Thursday morning at 10:21 a.m.

“We thank the nearly 290,000 Kentuckians representing local, state, and federal government, schools, the private sector, media, and non-profit organizations who have already registered to take part in Thursday’s drill,” Gov. Beshear said. “To ensure our families know the best ways to stay safe during an earthquake, we encourage everyone to participate as well as take time to update emergency plans and supplies.”

“The annual Great ShakeOut is an excellent opportunity to practice earthquake preparedness in the commonwealth, stated Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management. “Make it a point to encourage the involvement of your organization, community, school, church, and neighborhood in this worthwhile exercise.”

The state will be holding its demonstration at the State Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, which will briefly activate with staffing to participate in a short exercise simulating the response to an actual event.

The far western portion of the state stands the greatest risk from a damaging earthquake due to its proximity to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Earthquakes can and still do occur in Eastern Kentucky and East Tennessee, though most are rarely felt and very rarely do damage.

Those wanting to register for the event can do so here. According to ShakeOut’s website, several Eastern Kentucky school districts are already signed up for the drill.

