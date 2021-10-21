Kentucky colleges see uptick in enrollment numbers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a nationwide decline in college admissions, and colleges across the Commonwealth also felt the impact of the national decline.

Dr. Vic Adams, President and CEO at SKCTC, says the Kentucky Community and Technical College System is seeing enrollment numbers down more than 8% from pre-pandemic levels.

At Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, they are down more than 15%. However, that trend may be reversing.

From Fall 2020 to Fall 2021, enrollment at SKCTC is up nearly 2%.

Dr. Adams credits high school dual enrollment students for the boost, but he adds that the school is working to reach their older age group: people aged 24-44 years old.

Adams says appealing to such a wide variety of students requires some creativity.

”We have to rely on different methods and radio spots and doing Facebook lives with radio stations where some may listen, so different methods,” Adams explained.

He said that some students skipped a year because of the pandemic, but they are starting to see those students come back to class.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System said enrollment numbers are also increasing system-wide.

