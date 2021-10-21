Advertisement

God’s Pantry looking for participants to help with ‘Basket Brigade’

God’s Pantry announced their ‘Basket Brigade’ is ramping up to to help Kentucky families get...
God’s Pantry announced their ‘Basket Brigade’ is ramping up to to help Kentucky families get ready for Thanksgiving.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - God’s Pantry announced their ‘Basket Brigade’ is ramping up to to help Kentucky families get ready for Thanksgiving.

Basket Brigade is something that God’s Pantry has put on for many many years, and even with the pandemic, the organization is once again happy to help.

The event will take place on November 6 in London and November 13 in Lexington.

The organizers are looking for participants to help.

“We’ve got a program designed a little smaller than what we’ve done in the past in recognition of the pandemic,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Usually, they have about 70 participants, but they are limiting it this year to 30 in shifts.

“So far, we have five shifts. The first two are sold out. There are availablity for the noon, two, and four o’clock shifts here in Lexington. Down in London, we have availability for all five shifts,” Halligan said.

It’s $30 to participate and all participants will receive a T-Shirt. You can also be a virtual participant for $60, which covers the cost of a Thanksgiving box.

“We’re putting together is the traditional goods that go with a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Halligan said. “A meal that will provide food for up to eight individuals. Having that Thanksgiving meal at home with their table.”

If you would like to sign up to be a participant you must be 18 years or older and you can go to the God’s Pantry website to sign up.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment
How to save money on your heating bill this fall and winter

Latest News

Kentucky Community and Technical College System
Kentucky colleges see uptick in enrollment numbers
Caudill Corn food truck
Letcher County food truck offers gourmet popcorn
The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center kicked off the third year of the Bus to Business Program...
Bus to business: Setting up students, employers for success
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘Not only are we bouncing back, we have bounced back’: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update