Casey County Schools no longer require masks

Casey County school leaders say students and staff don’t have to wear masks in school buildings.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Masks are once again optional in another Kentucky school district.

Casey County school leaders say students and staff no longer have to wear masks in school buildings. They say the change is because of the decrease in numbers of COVID-19.

The county’s superintendent said COVID-19 cases have dropped so significantly recently that this was a decision they were very comfortable making.

He said, right now, there are only five positive cases in the school system and 24 in the county. He said, if the numbers were more like 100, or 200, the mask mandate would still be in effect.

He said since they made this decision, their attendance has been the best it’s been all year.

School leaders also said, while masks are optional, those who choose to still wear them will be supported and encouraged. If cases rise again, the mask mandate will likely return.

Because of federal transportation guidelines, masks will be still be required on school buses.

Governor Andy Beshear said he is aware several districts have dropped their local mandates, and he said during Thursday’s Team Kentucky Update he believes it is too soon.

