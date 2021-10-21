Advertisement

Bus to business: Setting up students, employers for success

By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center kicked off the third year of the Bus to Business program last week.

The program connects students with Kentucky based employers teaching them about the career paths that are actively hiring.

Weekly Zoom sessions called Workforce Wednesdays are the cornerstone of the program.

Employers from a wide range of industries highlight careers at their company and share employee success stories. Kentucky Chamber officials said the program inspires students as young as elementary age to pursue career opportunities early.

“A strong workforce tomorrow requires investing in our students today,” said Patrick Smith, Chair of the Kentucky Society of Human Resource Management (KYSHRM). “We must not only ensure they have the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the workplaces of the future, but we must also educate them on the fantastic career opportunities available to them in Kentucky. Through Bus to Business, Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center is setting up our students, as well as our business community, for success in the years to come.”

A new element of the program this year is monthly contests. Students from elementary school to high school compete in age appropriate challenges to earn recognition and prizes.

Elementary School - Bus to Business Coloring Book Challenge

Middle School - Bus to Business Middle School Contest

High School - Bus to Business High School Contest

Bus to Business has engaged more than 40,000 students to date from 185 Kentucky schools. More information, and Workforce Wednesday sign-up, is available on the Kentucky Chamber website.

