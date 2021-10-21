Annual event to help feed families in need planned for early November

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations are teaming up to help families in need this holiday season early next month.

God’s Pantry Food Bank, The Creek Church, Randall and Victoria Weddle, Duff Family Coal and the Arby’s Foundation will host the Sharing Thanksgiving Basket Brigade at the Southeast Regional Distribution Center in London on Saturday, November 6th starting at 8 a.m.

During the event, volunteers will pack more than 900 food boxes with everything a family would need for a Thanksgiving meal at home.

The effort will serve families in Clay, Jackson and Laurel County.

Organizers are still looking for people to help during the event.

If you would like more information about what is going on, what precautions officials will have in place for volunteers or to sign up to help, click here.

