SKCTC gets mine safety education grant

(WYMT) - Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College officials announced Wednesday that the school got a $50,000 grant to develop new safety training.

The funds will help educate miners on safety procedures. The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health, Jeannette J. Galanis, said the training is important because there has been a recent increase in mining casualties.

“The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s top priority is the safety and well-being of people working in and around mines,” she said. “Mine workers are a critical resource and grants like these help support the mining community’s training and education needs and promote ways to protect miners better.”

The college is one of 13 organizations to get part of a $1 million US Department of Labor Brookwood-Sago grant for mine safety education.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.