Advertisement

SKCTC gets mine safety education grant

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College officials announced Wednesday that the school got a $50,000 grant to develop new safety training.

The funds will help educate miners on safety procedures. The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health, Jeannette J. Galanis, said the training is important because there has been a recent increase in mining casualties.

“The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s top priority is the safety and well-being of people working in and around mines,” she said. “Mine workers are a critical resource and grants like these help support the mining community’s training and education needs and promote ways to protect miners better.”

The college is one of 13 organizations to get part of a $1 million US Department of Labor Brookwood-Sago grant for mine safety education.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall

Latest News

A local pediatric doctor's office said they've seen a big drop off in visits since the COVID-19...
Lexington pediatricians, state health leaders prepare for vaccine rollout for kids 5-11 years old
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 deaths, positivity rate below 7% in COVID-19 update
Austin Hayes
London native working to achieve Olympic dreams
Sister-owned Pet Hotel in BG Set to Open in Late November @ 4
Sister-owned Pet Hotel in BG Set to Open in Late November @ 4