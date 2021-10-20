Advertisement

Sister-owned Bowling Green Pet Daycare set to open in November

Savannah Dillard and Sierra Hanson will open 'The Barkmore' for boarding November 22.
Savannah Dillard and Sierra Hanson will open 'The Barkmore' for boarding November 22.(WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green pet owners will get an upgrade to their pet boarding options in November with the opening of ‘The Barkmore.’

This sister-owned, and managed, pet hotel and daycare offers a new experience for pets and pet owners of all kinds.

Boarding options range from a standard room 4 by 4ft room to a luxurious 6 by 10ft room with a TV and viewing camera.

Most siblings do not work well with each other, but these two have a unique relationship. Savannah Dillard worked at All Creatures Animal Hospital, before getting a job for her sister, Sierra Hanson, at the same location.

“As sisters, we butt heads a lot outside,” said Savannah Dillard, co-manager and owner of ‘The Barkmore.’ “But when we actually started working together, we were very blunt with each other like, hey, this needs to be done. And this needs to be done. And Sierra was like, Okay, I’ll get it done. And we flowed so well together. Everyone said, ‘You work really good with your sister’.”

After discussing logistics with their dad, the two sisters realized they could make their dream a reality.

“Once we sat down and worked together, and once we worked together at All Creatures, seeing how good we flowed together, and how we were able to build off each other. I was like, Okay, I think we can do this, I think this will really work,” said Sierra Hanson, the other co-manager of The Barkmore.

Boarding will be available on November 22 and daycare on December 1.

Click here to look at all the services The Barkmore offers.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Suspected human remains found at site of Florida search, reports say
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall

Latest News

Hazard Community and Technical College hosts college fair
fall trail of enchantment
HCTC hosts Trail of Enchantment
The homeowner has since put up some lights along, with a sign that says it’s a Halloween display.
Halloween decoration in Laurel County too realistic, resulted in 911 calls
It’s finally fall, the time of year where the temperatures start to drop and you debate putting...
Columbia Gas of Ky. expects ‘more significant’ increase in heating prices this year