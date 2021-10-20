Advertisement

Sheriff: Suspects arrested in $30,000 theft investigation

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced the arrest of four people following a theft investigation.

The burglary was reported to deputies on October 16. More than $30,000 of property was stolen. The taken items included farm equipment, a vehicle, tools and other miscellaneous items.

Police arrested Eric W. Rhule, Johnathan A. Ferrell, Earnest E. Brooks and Shawn Guffey for receiving property over $1,000 but less than $10,000.

They were all taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

This investigation is still underway.

