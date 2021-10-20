Sheriff: Suspects arrested in $30,000 theft investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced the arrest of four people following a theft investigation.

The burglary was reported to deputies on October 16. More than $30,000 of property was stolen. The taken items included farm equipment, a vehicle, tools and other miscellaneous items.

Police arrested Eric W. Rhule, Johnathan A. Ferrell, Earnest E. Brooks and Shawn Guffey for receiving property over $1,000 but less than $10,000.

They were all taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

This investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.