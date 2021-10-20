Advertisement

Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting

Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Hall
By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A video from a recent city council meeting has been causing a stir in Magoffin County.

In the video, a council member can be heard using a racial slur.

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman said he was shocked to hear the language in a council meeting.

He added that it is completely unacceptable and does not think the remarks represent the people of Magoffin County.

There will be more information from Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd on Mountain News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall

Latest News

A local pediatric doctor's office said they've seen a big drop off in visits since the COVID-19...
Lexington pediatricians, state health leaders prepare for vaccine rollout for kids 5-11 years old
SKCTC gets mine safety education grant
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 deaths, positivity rate below 7% in COVID-19 update
Austin Hayes
London native working to achieve Olympic dreams
Sister-owned Pet Hotel in BG Set to Open in Late November @ 4
Sister-owned Pet Hotel in BG Set to Open in Late November @ 4