Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A video from a recent city council meeting has been causing a stir in Magoffin County.

In the video, a council member can be heard using a racial slur.

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman said he was shocked to hear the language in a council meeting.

He added that it is completely unacceptable and does not think the remarks represent the people of Magoffin County.

