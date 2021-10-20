PMC officials celebrate Kentucky National Guard soldiers with parade

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Aug. 31, 30 Kentucky National Guard soldiers were stationed at Pikeville Medial Center to assist in non-medical duties such as COVID-19 screening and transportation as well as to alleviate pressure on other medically trained physicians.

“Pikeville Medical Center has been a great host,” said Lt. Nicholas Imani, who was the officer in charge. “I mean, more than enough, more than we ever usually have and it has been fantastic.”

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, Pikeville Medical Center as well as many first responders came out in bunches to thank the soldiers for their more than a month deployment and aid.

“This past year we’ve used the word “heroes” a lot. We use them in health care, we’ve used him in our people in our government, people that have really stepped up,” said PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “I can think of no better example than today than to bring these great men and women who are soldiers serving the Kentucky National Guard to show them our appreciation because they are true heroes.”

The parade featured many of the city’s police, fire, and EMS vehicles. Along with those involved were the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police.

“You see all those drive by and I don’t know how you can’t smile when you see them,” said Lt. Imani. “To hear all the sirens, see the lights and, I mean, we thank them for what they do too because this is their community more than ours.”

Lt. Imani said they felt welcomed here by friendly staff and administration as well as the friendly faces of the hospital’s visitors. He also said it was a privilege to be able to help the community.

“I’ve met a lot of wonderful men and women,” said Blackburn. “Not only are they wonderful men and women, but they’re also those with great hearts and they’re putting service above self at a time of our country’s greatest need.”

Although today was about celebrating the soldiers and the community’s heroes, PMC’s faculty and staff were also excited about another opportunity presented to the hospital.

Recently, the hospital was awarded a grant totaling nearly $100,000 from the HRSA Rural Health Network Development Planning Program. The grant will serve many purposes, but the main goal for Pikeville Medical Center, according to Blackburn, is improving the hospital’s pediatric health care options and services.

“These funds are necessary to make sure that we make the right decisions for our community,” said Blackburn. “We’re very appreciative of all those, both state and federal partners that continue to support our cause, our mission, and what Pikeville Medical Center means to our region.”

PMC officials say they also have plans to open a new children’s hospital on their main campus later this year on December 2.

