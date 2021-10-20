Advertisement

One more nice day before rain chances return

WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:54 AM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have enjoyed the last few days, enjoy today. Big changes are coming.

Today and Tonight

It looks like we will start our day into the low to mid-40s across the region with some patchy fog. The good news is that we’ll see another mainly sunny day. I think we add in a few more clouds late this afternoon and early this evening, but we stay dry. Highs will top out in the low to maybe even mid-70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies take over and I can’t rule out a stray rain chance late, but I think most of us stay dry as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds continue to increase on Thursday and rain chances move in with a cold front. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially later in the day. Temperatures will go from right around 70 during the day to around 50 overnight. I think most of the rain chances are out by Friday morning, but a stray shower could hang around into the AM hours.

Friday, the skies slowly start to clear, but it will be much colder. Depending on when the clouds move out, we could struggle to get to the 60-degree mark. The clouds do move out overnight at that will drop out back into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday looks amazing with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back into the mid to upper 60s. Most of Sunday looks good too, but rain chances are possible late. Highs will top out around 70.

