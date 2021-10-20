Mountain soccer teams make semi-state berths

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As soccer postseason heats up, several mountain teams made an appearance in the semi-state round.

In the boys’ tournament, Corbin traveled to Dunbar, the 11th Region Champions, falling 4-1.

Perry Central faced off against 16th Region’s Boyd County and lost 3-0. Boyd County and Dunbar will play Thursday.

In the girls’ tournament, South Laurel hosted Estill County. The Cardinals won in penalty kicks and will face West Jessamine on Thursday.

