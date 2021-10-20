Advertisement

Mountain soccer teams make semi-state berths

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As soccer postseason heats up, several mountain teams made an appearance in the semi-state round.

In the boys’ tournament, Corbin traveled to Dunbar, the 11th Region Champions, falling 4-1.

Perry Central faced off against 16th Region’s Boyd County and lost 3-0. Boyd County and Dunbar will play Thursday.

In the girls’ tournament, South Laurel hosted Estill County. The Cardinals won in penalty kicks and will face West Jessamine on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

