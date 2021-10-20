Advertisement

Officials: Man convicted of trying to kill police officer during Whitley County chase

Thomas Reynolds.
Thomas Reynolds.(Ronnie Bowling, Commonwealth's Attorney)
By WKYT News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A man has been convicted for shooting at a Kentucky police officer during a chase in Whitley County back in 2017.

On November 14, 2017, authorities say Thomas Reynolds lead police on a 30-mile pursuit.

During the chase, Reynolds fired a gun at a Williamsburg police officer’s cruiser, hitting it several times, before the officer was able to end the chase and take Reynolds into custody.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling, Reynolds has since been convicted of attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police.

A 25-year prison sentence has been recommended. Reynolds is scheduled to be sentenced on November 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall
Jason Rowdy Cope
Jason Rowdy Cope memorial fund raises thousands of dollars

Latest News

W.Va. unemployment rate lowest in state history
Baptist Health leaders see mostly positive feedback to vaccine mandates
How to save money on your heating bill this fall and winter
Photo Courtesy: Christian Appalachian Project
Eastern Kentucky homeowner gets help from local volunteers