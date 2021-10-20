Advertisement

Man arrested after smearing blood around multiple Knoxville businesses, police say

A Kodak man was arrested after smearing blood at three Broadway locations.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kodak man was arrested Friday after smearing blood around multiple Knoxville businesses, according to an incident report.

Brian Carter, 35, was taken into custody after officers responded to the Kenjo gas station located at 1704 North Broadway Ave. According to the report, Carter had flung his own blood all over the store and was being held by two bystanders, one of which had been assaulted by Carter.

The bystanders told officers that Carter had broken a window at Rose’s Mortuary, also located on Broadway. Carter had smeared blood in the front lobby and entrance of Rose’s Mortuary, the report said. Officials said that Carter flung blood almost to the ceiling at Rose’s.

Carter also broke into another Broadway location, WATE News, officials said. Carter reportedly broke out several windows and spread more blood while there.

Carter was unable to give his name and birthday to officers, officials said, and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for his injuries. Estimates said Carter caused over $3,000 in damages due to clean up and contamination of products.

