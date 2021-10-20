Advertisement

Magoffin County’s Lucas Litteral earns player of the week

By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Magoffin County defeated Pike Central last week 76-54 getting their second win in district play.

“We wanted to set the tone early. We set the tone. Scored first drive. They score back. We knew it was going to be a shootout so we just had to keep on pounding and our defense stepped up, got us a couple of stops,” said Magoffin County quarterback, Lucas Litteral.

A lot of that scoring came from quarterback Lucas Litteral, who accumulated 508 total yards on offense for seven touchdowns.

“He’s a very elusive quarterback, he makes reads and if he rolls out, I roll with him. Get open and I know he’s going to get it to me if he has the opportunity and that’s why we connect so much,” added Hornets wide receiver, Aden Barnett.

The Hornets are 5-2, with a bright future on the horizon with Litteral in the driver’s seat.

“Now things are really clicking. That was a huge adjustment. The season has been wonderful. We’re 5-2 and have an opportunity to finish 7-2 I hope we do and I think that’s the best loss record of any Magoffin County team ever,” said Head Coach Chris Gamble.

Magoffin County welcomes in Clay County on Friday, kick off is at 7:30 p.m.

