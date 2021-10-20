London native working to achieve Olympic dreams

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An athlete with Eastern Kentucky roots is hoping to make his way to the top level of his sport.

London native Austin Hayes is working towards his Olympic dreams while attending college full-time at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Hayes was a track and field athlete at South Laurel High School before developing an interest in bobsledding.

Hayes transitioned to Skeleton and has since earned a spot on the Team USA Developmental Team and is attempting to raise funds to make the dream a reality.

When speaking with WYMT Wednesday afternoon, Hayes said the support he has gotten from his home area is making the hard work and dedication worth it.

“It’s been incredible. Even when I was in high school and I was a senior in high school trying to go to the Olympics in track and field, the support then was even crazy to have that support as a high schooler,” Hayes said. “Now, to be in the position I’m in to still have that support, it’s just unbelievable.”

