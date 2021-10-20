Advertisement

London native working to achieve Olympic dreams

Austin Hayes
Austin Hayes(Courtesy of Austin Hayes)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An athlete with Eastern Kentucky roots is hoping to make his way to the top level of his sport.

London native Austin Hayes is working towards his Olympic dreams while attending college full-time at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Hayes was a track and field athlete at South Laurel High School before developing an interest in bobsledding.

Hayes transitioned to Skeleton and has since earned a spot on the Team USA Developmental Team and is attempting to raise funds to make the dream a reality.

When speaking with WYMT Wednesday afternoon, Hayes said the support he has gotten from his home area is making the hard work and dedication worth it.

“It’s been incredible. Even when I was in high school and I was a senior in high school trying to go to the Olympics in track and field, the support then was even crazy to have that support as a high schooler,” Hayes said. “Now, to be in the position I’m in to still have that support, it’s just unbelievable.”

You can tune in to WYMT Mountain News this evening to hear more from Hayes.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall

Latest News

A local pediatric doctor's office said they've seen a big drop off in visits since the COVID-19...
Lexington pediatricians, state health leaders prepare for vaccine rollout for kids 5-11 years old
SKCTC gets mine safety education grant
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 deaths, positivity rate below 7% in COVID-19 update
Sister-owned Pet Hotel in BG Set to Open in Late November @ 4
Sister-owned Pet Hotel in BG Set to Open in Late November @ 4