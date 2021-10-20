How to save money on your heating bill this fall and winter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power officials said they are gearing up for the colder months and they are wanting to make sure customers are prepared.

Cindy Wiseman with Kentucky Power said a colder winter is predicted, which she said will cause bills to increase.

She said customers can save money by having their heat pumps serviced yearly, making sure furnace filters are changed along with having your ductwork cleaned. She added customers can save money by putting weather stripping and caulk around doors and windows.

“Often people confuse our rates, which are set by the Public Service Commission, with the usage how many kilowatt-hours they’re using, and that information is on your bill,” she said. “One thing you can do is compare it to what you were using this time last year if you see an increase in your bill.”

WYMT’S Dakota Makres will have more on how to save money on your bill this winter along with programs Kentucky Power offers to those who struggle to pay them later this evening on WYMT.

