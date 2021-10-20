Advertisement

House passes Guthrie’s Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Bill

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie’s (KY-02) National Centers of Excellence in Advanced and Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Act passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill encourages innovative pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Guthrie, who serves as Republican Leader of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, helped introduce this bipartisan bill with Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ).

We need to ensure that we have next-generation pharmaceutical manufacturing in the U.S. to produce treatments for current and future health care needs. Increased adoption of these technologies could open the door to a more robust U.S. manufacturing base, lower production costs, and a more secure drug supply chain. This legislation will help move us in the right direction by fostering innovations in pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, said Guthrie.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Gov. Beshear announces less than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall
Beshear: Ky. school districts should keep mask policies in place for now

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
One more nice day before rain chances return
House passes Guthrie’s Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Bill
House passes Guthrie’s Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Bill
Freddy's Scoops 'N' More moves to new location - 11:00 p.m.
Freddy's Scoops 'N' More moves to new location - 11:00 p.m.
Jason Rowdy Cope memorial fund raises thousands of dollars - 11:00 p.m.
Jason Rowdy Cope memorial fund raises thousands of dollars - 11:00 p.m.
A last-minute prayer vigil was held Tuesday night at UK’s Newman Center.
UK community holds vigil honoring UK student found unresponsive at fraternity house