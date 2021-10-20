HCTC hosts Trail of Enchantment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College is hosting the first Fall Trail of Enchantment on campus on October from 21-23 6-8 p.m.

It is a drive through event where friends and family can drive through the trail and see the fall displays with lights. There will be around 15 different displays.

Community members have been working throughout the week to put up several different displays with fall themes.

Each car will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite display. They will also receive a gift bag, including coloring books for children.

Robin Gabbard, who is participating with LKLP, said she hopes this event brings community members and families together for fun after the tough year everyone has been through.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

For more information on this event, click here.

