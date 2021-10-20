Advertisement

Hazard Community and Technical College hosts college fair

(WYMT)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College hosted a college fair on Wednesday, October 20th.

The fair included five different high schools and 30 colleges from five different states.

Admissions advisor, Tammy Duff, said numbers of enrollment and financial aid applications have dropped over the past year and believes it is because of lack of knowledge. Students were unable to go on college tours and meet with recruiters during the height of the pandemic.

Duff thinks lack of in-person connection also caused a lack of knowledge, causing numbers to drop.

Advisors and recruiters are hoping events like this one will give students the knowledge they need to be successful at the next level of education.

“We’re just dying to see students and talk to them, this virtual world has not been kind to the college recruiting worlds,” Duff said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Suspected human remains found at site of Florida search, reports say
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall

Latest News

fall trail of enchantment
HCTC hosts Trail of Enchantment
The homeowner has since put up some lights along, with a sign that says it’s a Halloween display.
Halloween decoration in Laurel County too realistic, resulted in 911 calls
It’s finally fall, the time of year where the temperatures start to drop and you debate putting...
Columbia Gas of Ky. expects ‘more significant’ increase in heating prices this year
Savannah Dillard and Sierra Hanson will open 'The Barkmore' for boarding November 22.
Sister-owned Bowling Green Pet Daycare set to open in November