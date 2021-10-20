Hazard Community and Technical College hosts college fair

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College hosted a college fair on Wednesday, October 20th.

The fair included five different high schools and 30 colleges from five different states.

Admissions advisor, Tammy Duff, said numbers of enrollment and financial aid applications have dropped over the past year and believes it is because of lack of knowledge. Students were unable to go on college tours and meet with recruiters during the height of the pandemic.

Duff thinks lack of in-person connection also caused a lack of knowledge, causing numbers to drop.

Advisors and recruiters are hoping events like this one will give students the knowledge they need to be successful at the next level of education.

“We’re just dying to see students and talk to them, this virtual world has not been kind to the college recruiting worlds,” Duff said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.