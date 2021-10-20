Halloween decoration in Laurel County too realistic, resulted in 911 calls

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One decoration in Laurel County has gotten some attention for looking too real.

Several 911 calls about a serious car crash led to police having to tell a homeowner that his decoration was too much like a real crash.

The car crash decoration is off Slate Ridge Road and old US 25.

The homeowner was asked to put up a sign so that no more drivers would think a real accident happened in the area.

“At night it looks real,” said Terry Hawkins, a neighbor. “Especially in the dark, foggy. There’s a lot of traffic through here, people expect wrecks I guess.”

The owners of the decoration said they value first responders, so putting up a sign and extra lights was no problem.

People in the area say a bizarre decoration is normal for this time of year, and they expect the same for next year.

