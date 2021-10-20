Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 deaths, positivity rate below 7% in COVID-19 update

(WYMT) - In his report, the Governor announced 1,899 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 730,739.

499 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,115 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 321 people remain in the ICU, with 207 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 6.83%.

The Governor also announced 52 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,477.

72 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Cumberland County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 92.9 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

