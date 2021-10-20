Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 deaths, positivity rate below 7% in COVID-19 update

Image of COVID-19
Image of COVID-19(KWQC)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - In his report, the Governor announced 1,899 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 730,739.

499 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,115 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 321 people remain in the ICU, with 207 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 6.83%.

The Governor also announced 52 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,477.

72 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Cumberland County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 92.9 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall

Latest News

A local pediatric doctor's office said they've seen a big drop off in visits since the COVID-19...
Lexington pediatricians, state health leaders prepare for vaccine rollout for kids 5-11 years old
SKCTC gets mine safety education grant
Austin Hayes
London native working to achieve Olympic dreams
Sister-owned Pet Hotel in BG Set to Open in Late November @ 4
Sister-owned Pet Hotel in BG Set to Open in Late November @ 4