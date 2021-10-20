Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky homeowner gets help from local volunteers

Photo Courtesy: Christian Appalachian Project
Photo Courtesy: Christian Appalachian Project(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman in Johnson County is able to get in and out of her home a little easier, thanks to work from some volunteers.

Members of Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) and the Paintsville Lowe’s store teamed up this week through the company’s Give Back Time initiative for the third year.

As part of the project, crews from the retailer worked with CAP for four days, building a wheelchair ramp for the woman, who was not named, to provide safe and easy access in and out of her home while she recovers from upcoming knee surgery.

“The associates at Lowe’s are always ready to help CAP, whether it’s in the store or coming to help on a worksite,” said Ronnie Griffith, CAP Elderly Housing crew leader. “They know the people we serve, and they see the need in the community. They are a part of CAP’s mission in building hope, transforming lives, and sharing Christ’s love through service in Appalachia.”

“What CAP does for the community is such a great thing and we just want to be able to get out in the community and be a part of that,” said Candy Bates, store manager. “CAP has been a great avenue for us to do that because it reaches so many people. This is a great opportunity for us to get out in the community and to work and be able to help people in need.”

The Give Back Time initiative encourages employees to serve in their communities and offers them hours of paid volunteer time to annually dedicate to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

