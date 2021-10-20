Advertisement

District volleyball tournaments heat up in the mountains and beyond

District volleyball tournaments heat up in the mountains and beyond
District volleyball tournaments heat up in the mountains and beyond
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District volleyball champions will be crowned this week across the Commonwealth.

Corbin 3, Whitley County 0, 50th District Championship

Knox Central 3, Pineville 0, 51st District Championship

Letcher Central 0, Knott Central 3, 53rd District Championship

Paintsville 3, Johnson Central 0, 57th District Championship

Rockcastle County 3, Somerset 0, 47th District Semis (25-22, 25-21, 25-22)

Southwestern 3vs.Wayne County 1, 48th District Semis (25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23)

Bell County 3, Harlan County 2, 52nd District Semis (14-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21, 15-5)

Letcher County Central 3, June Buchanan 0, 53rd District Semis (25-10, 25-11, 25-12)

Wolfe County 3, Jackson City 0 55th District Semis (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)

Lee County 3, Estill County 1, 56th District Semis (25-10, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17)

Floyd Central 3, Lawrence County 0, 58th District Semis (25-16, 25-11, 25-12)

Pike County Central 3, Phelps 2, 60th District Semis (25-12, 17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-9)

