Demand for CDL classes on the rise

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) is seeing the highest enrollment ever for its Commercial Drivers License (CDL) course.

“We have a class every month and our classes are booked until February right now,” said lead CLD instructor William Caudill.

The classes are held each month for four weeks. Caudill says they usually have openings for the following month, but the demand for the class has grown.

“I took this class for the opportunities. There’s plenty of opportunities everywhere,” said student Zachariah Watson.

With the truck driver shortage at an all-time high, there’s an abundance of job openings across the region.

“With a Class A CDL you can get a job. It may not necessarily be the job you’re looking for right at that minute, but you can get a job. You may have to be gone all week and be home on the weekend,” said Caudill. “Indeed is overwhelmed with CDL drivers wanted.”

Caudill says some students will be able to find local jobs after taking the course, and these opportunities come with a high-paying salary.

“What else can you do in four weeks and come out and make $55,000 to $65,000 a year,” said Caudill.

The course is compiled of 40 hours in the classroom and 120 hours of hands-on learning. The students are then able to take the test to become certified Class A CDL drivers.

“It’s pretty much if you’re going to get them, you might as well get the one you can drive all of them. It’s unrestricted,” said Caudill.

Watson says he’s always wanted to get his CDL as his dad was a truck driver and now was a perfect time.

“I work at Lowe’s, and the opportunity I’m shooting for is either to start driving with the flatbeds that Lowe’s has and you have to have a CDL classification for, or just start doing over the road and try to make money,” he said.

While driving a semi-truck may be intimidating for some, Watson says it’s easier than he expected.

“If you’ve drove a normal truck with a trailer it’s harder than driving a tractor trailer,” said Watson.

The course costs $4,000 and has about eight students in each class. The program graduated its first female driver earlier this year.

To learn more about the program click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.