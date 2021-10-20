Chris Stapleton concert at Riverbend postponed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Singer Chris Stapleton is postponing his concert at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.

News of the concert comes just a day before the concert was set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Stapleton released a statement (below) saying he needs to rest his voice on orders from his doctor.

Cincinnati’s concert will be rescheduled for an undetermined date in 2022.

See below for rescheduled dates.



Nashville • 12.10.2021

Nashville • 12.11.2021



The show at Riverbend in Cincinnati is being rescheduled to 2022. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/9qDV7dvwXu — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 20, 2021

“I want to thank you for all your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days. I had hoped to have some good news to share with you all after this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I made is not enough. On doctor’s orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal. I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m truly thankful for your patience and understanding.

“Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music. I’m eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night. Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon.”

