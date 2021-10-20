Changes on the way to finish out the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a pleasant trip through the work week so far with temperatures at average or slightly above with plenty of sunshine. But we have some changes on the way for the end of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds appear to be on the increase into tonight as our next system slowly makes its way into the mountains. This will help keep temperatures milder than the last couple of nights as our cloud cover acts like a blanket. Lows will only fall into the middle 50s.

Clouds stick with us as we wake up on our Thursday morning, though a cold front will work through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. This will lead to showers and even a couple of storms returning to the forecast. Not too big a deal, just keep that rain gear handy for tomorrow and tomorrow night. Clouds and showers keep highs lower, only into the lower 70s.

Rain works out late Thursday night, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the overnight, but with a cooler airmass working in. Lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

One more backdoor front combined with moisture we still have around will keep clouds widespread during the day on Friday. A few showers will be possible as well in our far northern coverage area (think between I-64 and the Mountain Parkway). Clouds will keep highs below average, only in the low 60s. Clouds slowly clear out for late Friday night as we fall back into the upper 40s.

Saturday looks right now to be the pick of the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds increase again late Saturday night, however, ahead of a system that could bring us showers as early as Sunday afternoon. Upper 60s and low 70s appear possible as another front works in to close out the weekend and start the work week. That could lead to widespread showers for Sunday and Monday, but models still disagree, so we’ll wait and see!

