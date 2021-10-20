Baptist Health leaders see mostly positive feedback to vaccine mandates

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - All Baptist Health employees have until the end of October to get both doses of either Moderna, Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials with Baptist Health said they have seen mostly positive feedback to the mandate so far after their vaccine mandate was announced in September.

They added some people were upset, but most were accepting. After the FDA approved of the Pfizer vaccine, hospital officials said some of the concerned employees were more understanding.

As of the middle of October, Baptist Health officials reported less than 5% of employees still have not uploaded their vaccine proof into the hospital’s system. They said they believe that only about 1% have not yet gotten the vaccine, though.

“Our nurses and entire staff have gone above and beyond, our community has embraced our hospital, so it’s been a very positive experience here,” said Anthony Powers, the President of Baptist Health Corbin. “The nurses have worked really hard, and doctors and support staff as well. Everybody is tired and we’re glad that the pandemic and the surge for this wave is starting to get over.”

Some nurses decided to leave because of the mandate, but the shortage has not been made much worse than it already was before the pandemic began.

Baptist Health has not seen strikes so far as some other companies have.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.