W.Va. Senate approves vaccination exemption bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia State Senate has voted to pass HB 335.

HB 335 passed by a 17-16 vote with one absent vote.

The bill provides certain exemptions from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in the public and private sector, including medical and religious beliefs.

The bill, which was amended, will now have to go back to the W.Va. House of Delegates where delegates will have to accept or reject the changes.

