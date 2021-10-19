West Virginia Senate passes new redistricting map

CHARLESTON W. Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia senators passed a new redistricting map on Wednesday afternoon. It passed with 31 votes in favor of it, and two votes against it.

In the new map, the Mountain State is divided up into 17 different districts. The Redistricting Committee Chairman, Senator Charles Trump, said the goal was to keep about 105,000 residents per district while also minimizing the number of counties that are split by district boundary lines.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 11 are split between two districts. Kanawha County is the only one that is split intro three different districts.

Senator Trump said that this map may not be ideal for some, but he believes it reflects the best interest of the state.

“This has been an agonizing process in some ways. A very interesting process. But, I think our end result is a good work product. It will be good for the citizens of West Virginia,” said Sen. Trump.

The map will now be turned over to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

