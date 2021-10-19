UVA Wise students studying the art of scaring people

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A class at UVA-Wise is teaching students how to scare people.

CBS Affiliate WJHL reports through the “Haunting Houses” course, students are learning to design, set up, and operate a haunted house.

With some help from community members, the students are getting “on-the-job” training by operating a haunted attraction called the Forbidden Fairground at the Wise County Fairgrounds. The attraction also serves as a fundraising event for the college’s theater division.

“Many local people, businesses, and organizations have contributed to this fundraiser in so many ways,” professor Ben Mays said in a release. “We are most appreciative for their past and continued support.”

Mays said this is the third year that the course has been offered.

Forbidden Fairgrounds shows will take place each Friday and Saturday through October 23rd. The final shows will be held Thursday, October 28th through Sunday, October 31st. Tickets are $15 per person with sales beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

For more information, visit the Forbidden Fairgrounds Facebook page.