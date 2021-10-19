Advertisement

UK professor says supply chain situation could take two years to fix

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of you out there are asking, where’s my furniture I ordered months ago? Or, why are some of the shelves always empty at the store?

Well, it comes down to the current condition of the supply chain.

Professor Carol Chavez teaches supply chain management at UK’s Gatton College of Business. She is teaching her class about a problem that effects us all, supply and demand, in real time.

Chavez says these problems are teachable moments and highlights the importance of supply chain professionals. The question is, why is a just in time supply chain not on time?

“It is absolutely a domino effect,” Chavez said. “We have lots of problems with the supply chain.”

Shortages of raw material, bottle necks in our transportation system, shortage of man power, particularly truck drivers, shortage of labor at the ports.

Grad student Miles Andres remembers when he couldn’t find paper towels on the shelves.

“I never thought of how serious it was or what it meant when there is nothing on the shelves, to see this in real time,” Andres said.

Andres says we’ve been spoiled by the concept of next day delivery.

“Now days, people want stuff quick. We want it fast. And that privilege is so heightened now,” Andres said.

Professor Chavez says getting semi conductors for those chips in your computers, phones and cars is a big problem in the supply chain. She predicts the situation will eventually be fixed, but it’ll take two years.

