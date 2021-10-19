Tenn. lawmakers call for special session on COVID-19 mandates Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton call for a special session of the General Assembly.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton called for a special session of the General Assembly for what they said are “overreaching health care mandates,” and other COVID-19 issues. “The members of the Senate and their constituents have been clear about the need for this session,” said McNally. “The Covid-19 crisis — and how various institutions have adapted and reacted to it — has created new and unique legislative challenges. This is an opportunity to make the General Assembly’s voice heard on issues regarding masks, vaccines, executive power, and federal mandates.” More than two-thirds of both chambers signed the call, according to a spokesperson for the Tennessee General Assembly. Legislation on the mandates issued by the Biden administration and the restrictions on monoclonal antibodies will also be discussed, according to the spokesperson. Call Letter from Lt. Gov. M... by WVLT News Sample HTML block Sample HTML block

Sexton said that he is looking forward to working with McNally on the issue.

“For several weeks, we have heard from Tennesseans that have significant concerns over the unconstitutional and burdensome mandates being imposed upon them,” said Speaker Sexton. “As an elected body, it is our responsibility to let the distinctive voices of our communities be heard on these issues. I look forward to working together with Lt. Gov. McNally, the House, and Senate to create solutions that preserve the individual choices, freedoms, and liberties of all Tennesseans.”

About 200 people gathered at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge on Sept. 27, to voice their displeasure about the Knox County Schools mask mandate, along with President Joe Biden’s vaccine plan.

Many who spoke to WVLT News to in the crowd said they don’t want masking or vaccines to be required, and that they wanted this special session to be called.

The call will bring both the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate back into session on Oct. 27, at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.